News in Brief

Davis Museum’s Art-Less initiative recognized at Leading Culture Destinations Awards

On Sept. 29, the Davis Museum received the Best Soft Power Cultural Activation Award at the Leading Culture Destination Awards in London for the “Art-Less: The Davis Without Immigrants” initiative. In direct response to President Trump’s executive order on immigration in January, from Feb. 16-23 the Davis Museum removed or shrouded all works of art that were created or given by immigrants. The Art-Less campaign aimed to demonstrate the immense contributions immigrants to the United States have made in the arts. The Davis removed or covered roughly 120 pieces—comprising over 20 percent of the museum’s collection—that were created by immigrant artists or given by immigrant donors. Labels indicating “made by an immigrant” and “given by an immigrant” were placed in their stead to underscore the reason for their absence.

Steering Committee hosts community discussions as College prepares for reaccreditation

This year, the College is beginning preparations for reaccreditation in March 2019. The process is led by the College’s Steering Committee, which is composed of students, faculty and the administration. Representatives from the Steering Committee presented to Senate last Monday, Sept. 25, and hosted community conversations on Sept. 26 and 27 to reflect on the College’s achievements and areas for improvement. Wellesley undergoes accreditation every 10 years to certify that the College meets institutional standards outlined by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, Inc. Receiving accreditation means that the College has demonstrated capacity to meet or exceed its educational standards. Accreditation is a two-step process that involves self-reflection and an objective assessment through a site visit by the regional accrediting body. Last week’s events are only the first of many more to come until the on-site review in March 2019.