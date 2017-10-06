Senate Report : 10/3

Updates on hiring announcements

The committee to hire the director of student involvement and leadership has begun to receive applications with plans to begin phone interviews this week. The aggressive search schedule is set to end at the end of October, with a new director stepping into the role anywhere from 30 days from now to the start of the spring semester, depending on their transition schedule. Two students are involved in this committee: Karen Su ’19 and Sydney Stewart ’18. The search for the director of residential life is also underway. The firm hired to conduct the search sent representatives to campus and spent time with students and their constituencies, gaining an understanding of student need and involvement so as to craft a suitable job description. There are currently no students on the search committee, but Dean of Students Sheilah Horton expects a significant student contribution once final candidates arrive on campus.

Follow-up on Peter Pan transportation

Dean Horton met with Director of Faculty Housing and Transportation Peter Eastment to discuss the recent difficulties students have been facing with the Peter Pan bus system. Eastment said that several new drivers have joined the transportation staff, and he plans to speak with the new drivers to improve consistency and to minimize damage in the relationship between students and the bus system.

Seven Sisters Conference and elections

College Government sought three representatives from Senate to accompany them to Mount Holyoke for the annual Seven Sisters Conference. Each fall, representatives from Wellesley’s sister institutions join at one of the campuses to discuss leadership development. Traditionally, College Government and elected senators attend. This year, three senators will be attending due to a high level of interest. After the vote, it was determined that Faiza Aslam ’19, Kira Hamilton ’21 and Huzaifa Ejaz ’20 would attend along with the College Government Cabinet.

Multicultural Requirement

Multicultural Affairs Coordinator (MAC) Dina Al-Zu’bi ’19 introduced an open discussion regarding Wellesley’s multicultural requirement, one of the academic distribution requirements necessary for students to graduate. In its current state, it is only one course. Students felt compelled to call for a revamping of the requirement because it is not as rigorous as other requirements, such as the lab and math requirements. Al-Zu’bi stressed the need for cultural competency among both students and staff, and suggested replacements for the multicultural course requirement, including introducing a service component or a requirement for first-year students to take a multicultural course structured similarly to the writing or seminar courses within their first semesters. The goal, Al-Zu’bi emphasized, is to create a healthier and more inclusive community. This conversation is one that will continue through the semester, with hopefully more student voices involved.

Puerto Rico Relief

There is currently a food and clothing drive for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. The organization will be accepting donations at Acorns House, Lulu 4th floor and the Emporium until Friday, Oct. 6 by 2 p.m. Relief efforts are specifically looking for non-perishable goods, toiletries, towels, batteries, first aid kits, pet food, diapers and much more.

Tower Court Trick-or-Treating

On Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tower Court residential staff will be hosting a trick-or-treating event. All are invited; Maggie Neel ’18, one of the Tower Court House Presidents, specifically encouraged senators to invite professors and their children to attend.